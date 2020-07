Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood. Only 17 minutes to downtown Portland, it is a nature lover’s paradise surrounded by two rivers and sizable wetlands. Moments away is North Lombard, a shopping mecca filled with shops, eateries, coffee hangouts and vintage shops.



Our community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Select homes have updated kitchens, flooring and fixtures. Our community offers an array of amenities to include a central pool and multiple on-site laundry facilities for your convenience. Welcome home to The Melrose. Schedule your personal tour today!