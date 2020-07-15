All apartments in Portland
Northwood
Northwood

8338 North Interstate Avenue · (503) 300-6278
Location

8338 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR 97217
Kenton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cable included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
dog grooming area
lobby
Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live. Built to a higher standard, Northwood apartments have the amenities and features to help you create a special and modern home. In designing Northwood, Portland-based SERA architects drew from Kenton's pioneering spirit and Portland's local-first culture to create a building that highlights the best of Oregon. At Northwood we understand the importance of finding a home that resonates with who you are, and that's why we offer 14 different floor plan options to choose from. These pet-friendly, studio, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans efficiently use the space, maximize natural light, and are versatile for everyday use. Secure bike parking, gas ranges, a pet wash station, and a library with complimentary Wi-Fi are just some of the world class features that highlight our community. Northwood is one block away from N Denver Avenue, Kenton's downtown main street. Get to know the locally owned stores, restaurants, and watering holes that make Kenton a unique and vibrant neighborhood full of things to do and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets), $800 (3 pets)
limit: 3
rent: $35 (1 pet), $50 (2 pets), $80 (3 pets)
restrictions: No weight limit on dogs, breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwood have any available units?
Northwood has 3 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwood have?
Some of Northwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwood currently offering any rent specials?
Northwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwood is pet friendly.
Does Northwood offer parking?
No, Northwood does not offer parking.
Does Northwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwood have a pool?
No, Northwood does not have a pool.
Does Northwood have accessible units?
No, Northwood does not have accessible units.
Does Northwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Northwood does not have units with dishwashers.
