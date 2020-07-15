Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog grooming area lobby

Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live. Built to a higher standard, Northwood apartments have the amenities and features to help you create a special and modern home. In designing Northwood, Portland-based SERA architects drew from Kenton's pioneering spirit and Portland's local-first culture to create a building that highlights the best of Oregon. At Northwood we understand the importance of finding a home that resonates with who you are, and that's why we offer 14 different floor plan options to choose from. These pet-friendly, studio, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans efficiently use the space, maximize natural light, and are versatile for everyday use. Secure bike parking, gas ranges, a pet wash station, and a library with complimentary Wi-Fi are just some of the world class features that highlight our community. Northwood is one block away from N Denver Avenue, Kenton's downtown main street. Get to know the locally owned stores, restaurants, and watering holes that make Kenton a unique and vibrant neighborhood full of things to do and see.