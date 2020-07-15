Amenities
Located in North Portland's vibrant and growing Kenton neighborhood Northwood provides easy access to outdoor recreation, local food, and authentic culture - all the things that make Portland such a special place to live. Built to a higher standard, Northwood apartments have the amenities and features to help you create a special and modern home. In designing Northwood, Portland-based SERA architects drew from Kenton's pioneering spirit and Portland's local-first culture to create a building that highlights the best of Oregon. At Northwood we understand the importance of finding a home that resonates with who you are, and that's why we offer 14 different floor plan options to choose from. These pet-friendly, studio, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans efficiently use the space, maximize natural light, and are versatile for everyday use. Secure bike parking, gas ranges, a pet wash station, and a library with complimentary Wi-Fi are just some of the world class features that highlight our community. Northwood is one block away from N Denver Avenue, Kenton's downtown main street. Get to know the locally owned stores, restaurants, and watering holes that make Kenton a unique and vibrant neighborhood full of things to do and see.