Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Wilkes, Portland, OR
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
3 Units Available
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Last updated July 21 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
McKenzie Court Apartments
1348 Northeast 160th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at McKenzie Court Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
Zachary Park
3601 Ne 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home at Zachary Park provides full, gourmet-style kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals along with plenty of closet space, oversized floor plans and your choice of patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkes
Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Manor
235 Southeast 165th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
856 sqft
Windsor Manor offers quiet living in a community setting just outside the bustle of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1160 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Raven
340 Southeast 148th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Raven Apartments feature both single level and townhome style apartments. Every home is fully equipped with a large capacity washer and dryer and built in air conditioner. As a resident you will enjoy easy access to local fine dining and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
2 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
76 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,103
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,527
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,269
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Meadowland offers comfort with a touch of charm. Enjoy a mix of country air, rolling hills, and lush green trees. Meadowland offers residences an array of natural lighting throughout the living area as well as spacious bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
11 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,049
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
11 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,320
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
