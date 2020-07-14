All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Muse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Muse
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Muse

1315 NW 19th Ave · (503) 272-6124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1315 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Muse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
fire pit
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
bike storage
lobby
trash valet
At The Muse, residents are treated to the ultimate in city living. Our NW Portland, OR apartments are located in the pulse of this exciting, metropolitan city. The Muse offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with premium amenities designed for convenient, modern living. Open floor plans, combined with upscale appliances and designer finishes create that sense of peace that city dwellers crave in their sanctuary.

High Scores. High Expectations.

With a walking score of 94/100, a bike score of 98/100, and a transporting score of 69/100, The Muse in Portland is paradise for those on the go. Whether you’re a single professional who seeks an apartment close to work, or an entrepreneur who craves a little luxury in your home office, The Muse is the ideal place to begin and end your day. Call and schedule a tour to see our Apartments in NW Portland in person.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: 65 max lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Muse have any available units?
Muse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Muse have?
Some of Muse's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Muse currently offering any rent specials?
Muse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Muse pet-friendly?
Yes, Muse is pet friendly.
Does Muse offer parking?
Yes, Muse offers parking.
Does Muse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Muse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Muse have a pool?
No, Muse does not have a pool.
Does Muse have accessible units?
No, Muse does not have accessible units.
Does Muse have units with dishwashers?
No, Muse does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Muse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Applegate
17726 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97236
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane
Portland, OR 97229
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road
Portland, OR 97225
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St
Portland, OR 97201
5 MLK
5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
Portland, OR 97214
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
Storyline
1177 SW Market St
Portland, OR 97201
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway
Portland, OR 97230

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity