Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman fire pit bbq/grill package receiving parking bike storage lobby trash valet

At The Muse, residents are treated to the ultimate in city living. Our NW Portland, OR apartments are located in the pulse of this exciting, metropolitan city. The Muse offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with premium amenities designed for convenient, modern living. Open floor plans, combined with upscale appliances and designer finishes create that sense of peace that city dwellers crave in their sanctuary.



High Scores. High Expectations.



With a walking score of 94/100, a bike score of 98/100, and a transporting score of 69/100, The Muse in Portland is paradise for those on the go. Whether you’re a single professional who seeks an apartment close to work, or an entrepreneur who craves a little luxury in your home office, The Muse is the ideal place to begin and end your day. Call and schedule a tour to see our Apartments in NW Portland in person.