1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209 Nob Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 1-210 · Avail. now
$1,252
Studio · 1 Bath · 227 sqft
Unit 1-220 · Avail. now
$1,253
Studio · 1 Bath · 242 sqft
Unit 1-204 · Avail. now
$1,253
Studio · 1 Bath · 255 sqft
See 55+ more
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1-222 · Avail. now
$1,724
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft
Unit 1-322 · Avail. now
$1,776
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft
Unit 1-422 · Avail. now
$1,817
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Derby Slabtown.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Located in the highly sought after Northwest District and bordering the Pearl District, shopping, entertainment and transit are all close at hand. Live where you play!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 deposit on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Derby Slabtown have any available units?
Derby Slabtown has 62 units available starting at $1,252 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Derby Slabtown have?
Some of Derby Slabtown's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Derby Slabtown currently offering any rent specials?
Derby Slabtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Derby Slabtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Derby Slabtown is pet friendly.
Does Derby Slabtown offer parking?
No, Derby Slabtown does not offer parking.
Does Derby Slabtown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Derby Slabtown does not offer units with in unit laundry.