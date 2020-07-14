Derby Slabtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Located in the highly sought after Northwest District and bordering the Pearl District, shopping, entertainment and transit are all close at hand. Live where you play!