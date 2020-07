Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Limited time specials - Call for details. Nicknamed the Silicon Forest, Portland has welcomed over 1,200 high tech companies and encouraged a culture that appreciates the beauty of nature and the importance of local businesses. Tucked inside this eco-friendly metropolis is 2121 Belmont, a community of one and two bedroom apartments located in the eclectic Belmont District. Whether you are a hardware engineer at a local start-up company or the owner of a small cafe, you are sure to love the quirky aesthetic and modern features of these beautiful apartments.