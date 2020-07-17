All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8720 SW Suffolk Court

8720 Southwest Suffolk Court · (503) 292-8125 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8720 Southwest Suffolk Court, Beaverton, OR 97008
South Beaverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8720 SW Suffolk Court · Avail. Aug 7

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8720 SW Suffolk Court Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL HITEON NEIGHBORHOOD 3BR RANCH ON CULDESAC - Open and bright floor plan, 3BR, 2BA 1 level home in South Beaverton. Great location, Kitchen features tons of cabinet space,large island,dining room, large family room and formal living room with wood burning fireplace. Large master with his and hers closets and an office/den off the master with door to patio area Hall bath has tub shower combo, master features a tiled shower. Large fenced yard,landscaping included.1 small dog 20lbs or less ok or 1 cat. NO SMOKING. Due to COVID no showings will occur but a video tour can be provided.** Home is occupied please do not disturb the tenants to enter the property**

Appliances:
Microwave
Dishwasher
Glass top electric range
Stainless steel fridge
W/D hook ups
A/C
Forced air gas heating

No home warranty
Lawn Maintenance included

**To Apply for this Property**
-Our Application Process and Criteria: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
-Link for Application (1 per Adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5QXM2
-Pay Screening Fee ($50 per adult, this home is "not within the city of Portland" fee): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
-If you have a pet, please fill out the pet screening profile at: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

(RLNE5881056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have any available units?
8720 SW Suffolk Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have?
Some of 8720 SW Suffolk Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 SW Suffolk Court currently offering any rent specials?
8720 SW Suffolk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 SW Suffolk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 SW Suffolk Court is pet friendly.
Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court offer parking?
No, 8720 SW Suffolk Court does not offer parking.
Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 SW Suffolk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have a pool?
No, 8720 SW Suffolk Court does not have a pool.
Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have accessible units?
No, 8720 SW Suffolk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 SW Suffolk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8720 SW Suffolk Court has units with dishwashers.
