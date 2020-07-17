Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8720 SW Suffolk Court Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL HITEON NEIGHBORHOOD 3BR RANCH ON CULDESAC - Open and bright floor plan, 3BR, 2BA 1 level home in South Beaverton. Great location, Kitchen features tons of cabinet space,large island,dining room, large family room and formal living room with wood burning fireplace. Large master with his and hers closets and an office/den off the master with door to patio area Hall bath has tub shower combo, master features a tiled shower. Large fenced yard,landscaping included.1 small dog 20lbs or less ok or 1 cat. NO SMOKING. Due to COVID no showings will occur but a video tour can be provided.** Home is occupied please do not disturb the tenants to enter the property**



Appliances:

Microwave

Dishwasher

Glass top electric range

Stainless steel fridge

W/D hook ups

A/C

Forced air gas heating



No home warranty

Lawn Maintenance included



**To Apply for this Property**

-Our Application Process and Criteria: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

-Link for Application (1 per Adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5QXM2

-Pay Screening Fee ($50 per adult, this home is "not within the city of Portland" fee): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

-If you have a pet, please fill out the pet screening profile at: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



(RLNE5881056)