615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401

Amenities
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St. Vincent Hospital, Sunset Transit, 2 bed, 2 full bath, many extras. Free Water/Sewer. Move in ready!
Small pet welcome with additional deposit, pet rent and owner approval. No smoking thanks.
FEATURES
-Balcony (top floor unit)
-Microwave (Stainless steel) Dishwasher (Stainless steel) Stove/Oven (Stainless steel) Refrigerator/ Freezer (Stainless steel) Garbage disposal
-Garage (1 car)
-Master includes a dual sinks
-Walk in closets
-High/Vaulted ceiling (Light Dimmers in every room)
-A/C
-Electric fireplace
-Controlled access building