Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401

615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace · (503) 941-9024
Location

615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 29

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St. Vincent Hospital, Sunset Transit, 2 bed, 2 full bath, many extras. Free Water/Sewer. Move in ready!

Small pet welcome with additional deposit, pet rent and owner approval. No smoking thanks.

FEATURES

-Balcony (top floor unit)
-Microwave (Stainless steel) Dishwasher (Stainless steel) Stove/Oven (Stainless steel) Refrigerator/ Freezer (Stainless steel) Garbage disposal
-Garage (1 car)
-Master includes a dual sinks
-Walk in closets
-High/Vaulted ceiling (Light Dimmers in every room)
-A/C
-Electric fireplace
-Controlled access building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have any available units?
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have?
Some of 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 currently offering any rent specials?
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 pet-friendly?
No, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 offer parking?
Yes, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 offers parking.
Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have a pool?
No, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 does not have a pool.
Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have accessible units?
No, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401 has units with dishwashers.
