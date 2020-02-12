4495 SW 96th Avenue #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Willow Wind Condominium located close to Multnomah Village, Raleigh Hills - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 for more information.



2 bed, 1 bath, 782 square feet, adorable condominium!



Great kitchen with plenty of space to cook! Open living space with a dining area, eating nook, fireplace! Spacious bedrooms. Back yard great for entertaining and hanging out! Great schools!



Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!

Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the home.

Nice master bedroom suite w/ full bath.

Washer/Dryer Included!

Detached Garage w/ extra storage.

Wonderful condo in a great community close to shops, restaurants, and transit!

Private Patio with HotTub.



Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!

www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com



Do you need property management services?

Maximize your income and cut your costs!

portlandrentalmanagement.com



(RLNE5851627)