Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

4495 SW 96th Avenue #5

4495 Southwest 96th Avenue · (503) 646-9664
Location

4495 Southwest 96th Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97005
Raleigh Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4495 SW 96th Avenue #5 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Willow Wind Condominium located close to Multnomah Village, Raleigh Hills - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 for more information.

2 bed, 1 bath, 782 square feet, adorable condominium!

Great kitchen with plenty of space to cook! Open living space with a dining area, eating nook, fireplace! Spacious bedrooms. Back yard great for entertaining and hanging out! Great schools!

Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!
Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the home.
Nice master bedroom suite w/ full bath.
Washer/Dryer Included!
Detached Garage w/ extra storage.
Wonderful condo in a great community close to shops, restaurants, and transit!
Private Patio with HotTub.

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
portlandrentalmanagement.com

(RLNE5851627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

