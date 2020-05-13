16940 SW Kattegat Dr.

Amenities

Wonderful Single-Family Beaverton Home in Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great Beaverton location! Prime commute to Nike, and only 5-10 minutes to HWY 26. The entryway leads into an open grand room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances (except dishwasher), dark granite slab counter-tops and a huge pantry. Upstairs is fully carpeted with 3 bedrooms and bonus area. Washer and dryer included. Outside you have a small but fenced back yard and patio space. 2 car rear-loading garage with lots of extra storage space. Additional Features:- Community park across the street from the house- 3 blocks away from the Max.



* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Utilities Included: None

* Washer/dryer as is

* Landscaping: HOA maintains the front, tenant maintains the backyard

* General Screening Requirements: http://bit.ly/2Q9FehI

* Application Fee: $55

* Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $2,200

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant and proof needed prior to move-in to avoid automatic enrollment $9.50 per month.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Pet Policy: NO Pets // Pet policy info & required profile if pet approved here --> hollandprop.petscreening.com

* Direct Website Link: hollandprop.com/vacancies/

* Home professionally cleaned prior to move-in

* Schools: Please check with the school as boundaries are subject to change. Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School.

* Copy and paste the link to schedule a showing HERE: https://showdigs.co/93v7v



Please reach out if you have any questions! 503-902-1022 ex 2



