Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:52 AM

16940 SW Kattegat Dr.

16940 Southwest Kattegat Drive · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16940 Southwest Kattegat Drive, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16940 SW Kattegat Dr. · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Single-Family Beaverton Home in Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great Beaverton location! Prime commute to Nike, and only 5-10 minutes to HWY 26. The entryway leads into an open grand room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances (except dishwasher), dark granite slab counter-tops and a huge pantry. Upstairs is fully carpeted with 3 bedrooms and bonus area. Washer and dryer included. Outside you have a small but fenced back yard and patio space. 2 car rear-loading garage with lots of extra storage space. Additional Features:- Community park across the street from the house- 3 blocks away from the Max.

More Details:
* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Utilities Included: None
* Washer/dryer as is
* Landscaping: HOA maintains the front, tenant maintains the backyard
* General Screening Requirements: http://bit.ly/2Q9FehI
* Application Fee: $55
* Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,200
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant and proof needed prior to move-in to avoid automatic enrollment $9.50 per month.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Pet Policy: NO Pets // Pet policy info & required profile if pet approved here --> hollandprop.petscreening.com
* Direct Website Link: hollandprop.com/vacancies/
* Home professionally cleaned prior to move-in
* Schools: Please check with the school as boundaries are subject to change. Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School.
* Copy and paste the link to schedule a showing HERE: https://showdigs.co/93v7v

Please reach out if you have any questions! 503-902-1022 ex 2

*The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented by Holland Properties, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5599208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

