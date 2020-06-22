All apartments in Beaverton
June 18 2020

16160 Southwest Baseline Road

16160 Southwest Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Location

16160 Southwest Baseline Road, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This 3-level, beautiful Craftsman style townhouse is ready to go. Work for Nike? Ditch one of your cars because it is only 2 short little blocks from the Nike campus. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and not on a main road. It is just waiting for the right folks to call this your new home.

Respond to this ad to receive instructions for utilizing the self-showing feature.

Property Specifics:
*Monthly Rent: $1,775.00;
*Security Deposit: $1,750.00;
*12 Month Lease;
*Application Fee: $55.00 per Adult (non-refundable);
*Renter's Insurance Required;
*All utilities are the Resident's responsibility;
*Non-Smoking Property;
*Unfurnished unit - Furnishings in photos are not included;
*Custom Granite Kitchen with SS Appliances;
*Kitchen Pantry for even more storage;
*Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Kitchen;
*Carpeting in the bedrooms;
*Beautiful travertine tile and marble work in the bathrooms and fireplace surround;
*Large Bonus Room just off the garage previously used as a home theater;
*2 car garage has lots of space;
*Square footage listed is approximate and doesn't include the large garage;
*Owner may consider a well-behaved small dog or cat with good rental history. Pets subject to additional pet rent and increased deposit;
*All pets/ESAs/service animals must go through PetScreeningdotcom. Link to be provided;
*Living Room = 15' x 15';
*Dining Area = 11' x 9';
*Master Bedroom = 13' x 10';
*Other 2 Bedrooms = 10' x 9';
*Bonus Room = 16' x 13';
*Room sizes and square footage are approximate and deemed reliable but not guaranteed;
*School boundaries are subject to change, so please research if this is important to you: Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle and Aloha High;

Applications are not accepted without having viewed the home in person. Also review our Criteria for Residency located in the application on our website.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have any available units?
16160 Southwest Baseline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have?
Some of 16160 Southwest Baseline Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16160 Southwest Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
16160 Southwest Baseline Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16160 Southwest Baseline Road pet-friendly?
No, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road does offer parking.
Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have a pool?
No, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road does not have a pool.
Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16160 Southwest Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16160 Southwest Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
