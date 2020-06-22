16160 Southwest Baseline Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage media room

This 3-level, beautiful Craftsman style townhouse is ready to go. Work for Nike? Ditch one of your cars because it is only 2 short little blocks from the Nike campus. This home is in a quiet neighborhood and not on a main road. It is just waiting for the right folks to call this your new home.



Respond to this ad to receive instructions for utilizing the self-showing feature.



Property Specifics:

*Monthly Rent: $1,775.00;

*Security Deposit: $1,750.00;

*12 Month Lease;

*Application Fee: $55.00 per Adult (non-refundable);

*Renter's Insurance Required;

*All utilities are the Resident's responsibility;

*Non-Smoking Property;

*Unfurnished unit - Furnishings in photos are not included;

*Custom Granite Kitchen with SS Appliances;

*Kitchen Pantry for even more storage;

*Hardwood floors in the Living Room and Kitchen;

*Carpeting in the bedrooms;

*Beautiful travertine tile and marble work in the bathrooms and fireplace surround;

*Large Bonus Room just off the garage previously used as a home theater;

*2 car garage has lots of space;

*Square footage listed is approximate and doesn't include the large garage;

*Owner may consider a well-behaved small dog or cat with good rental history. Pets subject to additional pet rent and increased deposit;

*All pets/ESAs/service animals must go through PetScreeningdotcom. Link to be provided;

*Living Room = 15' x 15';

*Dining Area = 11' x 9';

*Master Bedroom = 13' x 10';

*Other 2 Bedrooms = 10' x 9';

*Bonus Room = 16' x 13';

*Room sizes and square footage are approximate and deemed reliable but not guaranteed;

*School boundaries are subject to change, so please research if this is important to you: Elmonica Elementary, Five Oaks Middle and Aloha High;



Applications are not accepted without having viewed the home in person. Also review our Criteria for Residency located in the application on our website.

