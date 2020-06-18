Amenities
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 Available 06/29/20 LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants -
Rare Lake View!
This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses. Minutes from Washington Square Mall, New Seasons Market, retail, restaurants, shopping, parks, A+ schools, and more!
AVAILABLE NOW!
Mallard Town Home features stunning views, restaurants and shopping within walking distance, a crackling fireplace, and a deck overlooking the breath-taking lake view.
Hardwood floors and carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, Forced Heat/ AC, Garage, and neutral finishes throughout.
This town home won’t last long so APPLY TODAY!
KEY FEATURES:
? Lease Duration: 12 –15-month lease terms available
? Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats considered case by case, additional terms may apply
? Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hook
? Utilities: Resident Responsible
? Parking: Yes! 2 Car
? Non-Smoking
? Renter’s Insurance Required
NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES
? Grocery: New Seasons, Albertsons, The Fit Foods, GNC, Safeway
? Parks/green space: Barrows Lake, David’s Windsor Park , Northview City Park, Murrayhill Powerline Park
? Restaurants: La Provence Boulangerie & Patisserie, Fuddruckers, Nikki Sushi & Steak, Pho Nam, BJ Willy’s Woodfired Pizza, The Ridge, Dutch Bros.
? Schools: Mountainside High School, Schools Heights Elementary, Nancy Ryles Elementary, Conestoga Middle School
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Website and Application: https://www.orpmllc.com/vacancies/
• Lake Front View
• Forced AC/ Heat
• Wood Floors
• Large Windows
• Light & Bright
• Gas Fireplace
• Garage
• Nearby Entertainment
Details
• Beds/Baths: 2 BD / 2.0BA
• Square Feet: 1116
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1900
• Security Deposit: $1900
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $31.25
Pet Policy
• Pets Considered: Additional Deposit of One-Half month’s rent and monthly pet rent of $35.00 each
Managed By:
Oregon Rental Property Management
Progress Ridge | 503.443.9505
15255 SW Mallard Drive #104, Beaverton OR 97007
