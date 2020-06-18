All apartments in Beaverton
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104

15255 Southwest Mallard Drive · (503) 714-1110 ext. 01
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15255 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 · Avail. Jun 29

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 Available 06/29/20 LAKE VIEW~ Progress Ridge~ Shopping~ Restaurants -
Rare Lake View!

This stunning Progress Ridge Lake Front 2 Bedroom Town Home is located close to Beaverton, Sherwood, and Tigard! Only 20 minutes from INTEL and NIKE campuses. Minutes from Washington Square Mall, New Seasons Market, retail, restaurants, shopping, parks, A+ schools, and more!

AVAILABLE NOW!

Mallard Town Home features stunning views, restaurants and shopping within walking distance, a crackling fireplace, and a deck overlooking the breath-taking lake view.
Hardwood floors and carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, Forced Heat/ AC, Garage, and neutral finishes throughout.
This town home won’t last long so APPLY TODAY!

KEY FEATURES:

? Lease Duration: 12 –15-month lease terms available
? Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats considered case by case, additional terms may apply
? Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hook
? Utilities: Resident Responsible
? Parking: Yes! 2 Car
? Non-Smoking
? Renter’s Insurance Required

NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES

? Grocery: New Seasons, Albertsons, The Fit Foods, GNC, Safeway
? Parks/green space: Barrows Lake, David’s Windsor Park , Northview City Park, Murrayhill Powerline Park
? Restaurants: La Provence Boulangerie & Patisserie, Fuddruckers, Nikki Sushi & Steak, Pho Nam, BJ Willy’s Woodfired Pizza, The Ridge, Dutch Bros.
? Schools: Mountainside High School, Schools Heights Elementary, Nancy Ryles Elementary, Conestoga Middle School

ADDITIONAL LINKS
________________________________________

Website and Application: https://www.orpmllc.com/vacancies/
_________________________________________________
Amenities

• Lake Front View
• Forced AC/ Heat
• Wood Floors
• Large Windows
• Light & Bright
• Gas Fireplace
• Garage
• Nearby Entertainment

Details
• Beds/Baths: 2 BD / 2.0BA
• Square Feet: 1116

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1900
• Security Deposit: $1900
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $31.25
Pet Policy
• Pets Considered: Additional Deposit of One-Half month’s rent and monthly pet rent of $35.00 each

Managed By:
Oregon Rental Property Management
________________________________________
Progress Ridge | 503.443.9505
15255 SW Mallard Drive #104, Beaverton OR 97007

(RLNE5411641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have any available units?
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have?
Some of 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15255 SW Mallard Dr Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
