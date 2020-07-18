All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

14615 SW Beard Road #204

14615 Southwest Beard Road · No Longer Available
Location

14615 Southwest Beard Road, Beaverton, OR 97007
Sexton Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable Sexton Neighborhood / Progress Ridge / Beaverton - Charming, modern and well maintained town home located near highly desirable Sexton Mt. and Progress Ridge neighborhoods in Beaverton.

Quiet, safe and private, green, cheery with lots of natural light and high ceilings!
2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1065 sq ft town home.
Attached garage 1.5 car garage (lots of storage, drive way parking, & private balcony surrounded by greenery.

Quick access to:
- Boutique dining and shopping at Progress Ridge and Murray Scholls
- Minutes to Washington Square Mall, Hiway 217, Hiway 26, & downtown PDX metro
- Schools
Elementary (Hiteon Elementary / 0.5 mi)
Middle (Highland Park / 1.1 mi)
High (Mountainside / 2.3 mi)

- Wide choice of nearby supermarkets, restaurants, recreational parks and trails
- Open floor plan with lots of windows
- High ceilings
- Newly painted and carpeted throughout townhouse
- Kitchen with full appliances, double sink and lots of cabinet storage
- Spacious master suite with double vanities and walk-in closet
- Washer & dry provided in unit

- No Smoking
- 1 dog under 30 lbs permitted / No cats

- 11-month initial lease contract / THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE HELD VACANT FOR MORE THAN 7 DAYS, UNLESS APPROVED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ASSURANCE

Approved applicant for tenancy pays:
- Monthly rent: $1,695
- Security deposit: $ 1,700
- Leasing admin fee: $95
- Utilities
- Pet related charges and fees, if applicable

For your pet
- Pet fee: $300
- Pet rent: $30/mo

- Tenant(s) is required to obtain renter's insurance and renter's legal liability as part of the rental obligation. Proof of coverage will be requested at Move-in
- Tenant will comply to HOA CC&R and Rules of regulation

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING AFTER JULY 5TH. CONTACT US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

