14615 SW Beard Road #204

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Desirable Sexton Neighborhood / Progress Ridge / Beaverton - Charming, modern and well maintained town home located near highly desirable Sexton Mt. and Progress Ridge neighborhoods in Beaverton.



Quiet, safe and private, green, cheery with lots of natural light and high ceilings!

2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 1065 sq ft town home.

Attached garage 1.5 car garage (lots of storage, drive way parking, & private balcony surrounded by greenery.



Quick access to:

- Boutique dining and shopping at Progress Ridge and Murray Scholls

- Minutes to Washington Square Mall, Hiway 217, Hiway 26, & downtown PDX metro

- Schools

Elementary (Hiteon Elementary / 0.5 mi)

Middle (Highland Park / 1.1 mi)

High (Mountainside / 2.3 mi)



- Wide choice of nearby supermarkets, restaurants, recreational parks and trails

- Open floor plan with lots of windows

- High ceilings

- Newly painted and carpeted throughout townhouse

- Kitchen with full appliances, double sink and lots of cabinet storage

- Spacious master suite with double vanities and walk-in closet

- Washer & dry provided in unit



- No Smoking

- 1 dog under 30 lbs permitted / No cats



- 11-month initial lease contract / THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE HELD VACANT FOR MORE THAN 7 DAYS, UNLESS APPROVED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ASSURANCE



Approved applicant for tenancy pays:

- Monthly rent: $1,695

- Security deposit: $ 1,700

- Leasing admin fee: $95

- Utilities

- Pet related charges and fees, if applicable



For your pet

- Pet fee: $300

- Pet rent: $30/mo



- Tenant(s) is required to obtain renter's insurance and renter's legal liability as part of the rental obligation. Proof of coverage will be requested at Move-in

- Tenant will comply to HOA CC&R and Rules of regulation



AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING AFTER JULY 5TH. CONTACT US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!



(RLNE5896645)