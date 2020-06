Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony. 3 bedrooms + Upstairs Den, separate living room and dining room, and an endless supply of natural light complete this home. Location can't be beat, near to Sunset MAX and Hwy 26 with easy access to downtown. Washer/ Dryer included.



Pets OK with owner approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No smoking thanks.