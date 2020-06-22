All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:40 PM

7449 Northwest 7th Street

7449 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7449 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
Greenvale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have any available units?
7449 Northwest 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have?
Some of 7449 Northwest 7th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 Northwest 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7449 Northwest 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 Northwest 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7449 Northwest 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street offer parking?
No, 7449 Northwest 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 Northwest 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have a pool?
No, 7449 Northwest 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 7449 Northwest 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 Northwest 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7449 Northwest 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
