Amenities

If you're looking for an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, check out Metropolitan Apartment Homes. Our community is the pinnacle of luxury living. Work, school, shopping, dining, and entertainment options are all conveniently nearby when you choose the Metropolitan.



Our floor plans range from cozy one-bedroom apartments to spacious three-bedroom townhomes. Release your inner chef in our modern kitchens, which each come with granite countertops, full-size stainless steel appliances, and high-end cabinetry. Enjoy a morning cup of joe or dinner alfresco on your private balcony or patio. You’ll love having your very own washer and dryer in your home. Oversized windows overlook Oklahoma City for a beautiful view. Be sure to bring all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of space in our walk-in closets.



