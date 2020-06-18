All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2720 SE 95th St

2720 Southeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Southeast 95th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73160

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic Home in Moore School District with All Appliances!!! - Fantastic Home in Moore School District with All Appliances!!!

Welcome Home! Nice open concept with large living area with corner brick fireplace, ceiling fan and tons of natural lighting. Spacious kitchen with all appliances which include refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, dishwasher, stove, oven, disposal, microwave. Master Suite has separate bathroom with shower and tub,double vanities and walk in closet. Dedicated utility room with washer & dryer included. Great back yard with patio and wood privacy fence.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

Pets: Please ask/

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4296378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 SE 95th St have any available units?
2720 SE 95th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 SE 95th St have?
Some of 2720 SE 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 SE 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
2720 SE 95th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 SE 95th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 SE 95th St is pet friendly.
Does 2720 SE 95th St offer parking?
No, 2720 SE 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 2720 SE 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 SE 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 SE 95th St have a pool?
No, 2720 SE 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 2720 SE 95th St have accessible units?
No, 2720 SE 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 SE 95th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 SE 95th St has units with dishwashers.
