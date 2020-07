The Landing OKC.

Amenities

Elevate your everyday experience when you live at The Landing. Discover impressive amenities for a distinctive lifestyle that feels connected and carefree.



Start you day healthy with a quick workout in our expansive fitness center, which is well-stocked with strength-training machines, and a diverse collection of exercise equipment. Get your heart pumping in the cardio theater. Take you pup for a romp in the Bark Park.



Afterward, recharge your batteries with a swim in our sparkling outdoor pool and a cat nap on a shaded lounge chair. Gather with neighbors and friends for an impromptu barbecue lunch at the poolside grilling area. Whip up snacks nearby in the entertainment kitchen, and stay to watch the game on the comfy seats of our outdoor TV lounge.



Venture out on the town as evening falls. Covered parking to keep your vehicle out of the spring storms and summer sun. In just a few minutes, you are driving to Bricktown, Deep Deuce, Midtown, Automobile Alley or the Plaza District.