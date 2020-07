Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving volleyball court

Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities. Our beautiful apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and private patios and balconies. Around your new community, you’ll enjoy our sensational swimming pool, fitness center with ellipticals, treadmills and stationary bikes, amazing community clubhouse, business center with printing and WiFi—the list goes on. Check out our floor plan selection and choose your perfect space!



At Raindance, you’re just a quick drive away from downtown. Head into the city for fun at Myriad Botanical Gardens, Harn Homestead, Chesapeake Boathouse, Wheeler Ferris Wheel and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Once you’ve had your fill of entertainment, grab something to eat at Patrono, The Jones Assembly, Cafe Cuvee or The Press. Closer to home, you can visit the Shoppes at Northpark, catch a movie at AMC Classic Northpark 7, golf at Quail Creek