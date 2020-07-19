All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2324 NW 199th Street

2324 Northwest 199th Street · (405) 434-5373
Location

2324 Northwest 199th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
N.W. Oklahoma County

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2324 NW 199th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2324 NW 199th Street Available 08/01/20 La Sonata WITH a Storm Shelter! - This home is located in La Sonata at northwest of Penn & Danforth.

Great location in the favorite, La Sonata! Open floor plan. Pretty granite in the kitchen with eat-in dining room. Spacious bedrooms with closets. Fenced backyard and pet approved! Super neighborhood with pool and park!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Edmond Public Schools: Frontier/Heartland/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4214967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 NW 199th Street have any available units?
2324 NW 199th Street has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 NW 199th Street have?
Some of 2324 NW 199th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 NW 199th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2324 NW 199th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 NW 199th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 NW 199th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2324 NW 199th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2324 NW 199th Street offers parking.
Does 2324 NW 199th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 NW 199th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 NW 199th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2324 NW 199th Street has a pool.
Does 2324 NW 199th Street have accessible units?
No, 2324 NW 199th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 NW 199th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 NW 199th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
