Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2324 NW 199th Street Available 08/01/20 La Sonata WITH a Storm Shelter! - This home is located in La Sonata at northwest of Penn & Danforth.



Great location in the favorite, La Sonata! Open floor plan. Pretty granite in the kitchen with eat-in dining room. Spacious bedrooms with closets. Fenced backyard and pet approved! Super neighborhood with pool and park!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Edmond Public Schools: Frontier/Heartland/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4214967)