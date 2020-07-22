/
n w oklahoma county
254 Apartments for rent in N.W. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma City, OK
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
9 Units Available
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2317 NW 198th St
2317 Northwest 198th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1319 sqft
- (RLNE5637788)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest
19704 Serenade Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1246 sqft
$150 OFF First FULL Months Rent!!!! Exquisite Newer Home with 3/2/2 Open Floor plan!!! - Wonderful layout in this 1246 ft new home. The front door opens to an expansive living room that will wow all your guests.
Results within 1 mile of N.W. Oklahoma County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18324 Tambor Dr
18324 Tambor Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1440 sqft
18324 - Property Id: 324107 Beautiful open floor plan in the very popular Velancia addition in Edmond. Features include new carpet, new paint throughout, large fenced back yard, whirlpool tub in Master bath w/ walk-in closet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 NW 185th Street
2805 Northwest 185th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1459 sqft
2805 NW 185th Street Available 08/21/20 Deer Creek Schools- 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia- Storm shelter, Refrigerator- Within minutes of Quail Springs Shopping - Contact Shelly at 405.596.2482 or Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3221 Orchard Ave.
3221 Orchard Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2231 sqft
FIRST MONTHS RENT $1 Beautiful rental in The Grove. Located in the Deer Creek School district. This home features a gorgeous entry way that opens up to fam-room with vaulted ceiling. Gas fire place.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
19105 Butterfly Blvd
19105 Butterfly Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2037 sqft
19105 Butterfly Blvd. - This beautiful home in Edmond has it all! Step into a spacious open floor plan with tall ceilings and a fireplace.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
19001 Butterfly Boulevard
19001 Butterfly Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2411 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of N.W. Oklahoma County
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$770
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$922
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
6 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
38 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$930
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2905 Pheasant Run
2905 Pheasant Run, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
Great Edmond Home - Great location. Edmond schools! You will love to host in your over sized living room, kitchen and dining space. Complete with a fridge, washer and dryer. Or you can sit outside on this gorgeous back deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 W 5th Street
208 West 5th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1436 sqft
Renovated Three Bedroom Edmond Home with Bonus Space - Prepare to fall in love with this gorgeous Edmond home off Edmond Road between Fretz and Broadway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3337 NW 160th St
3337 Northwest 160th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1646 sqft
3337 NW 160th St - Property Id: 323265 Need 4 BEDROOMS? Want Edmond schools? Like corner lots? Want to cut your commute time with great access to the Memorial Road/Mercy business complex.