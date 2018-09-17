17605 Black Hawk Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Nearly New, Transitional Style, Close To Everything - NOTE: Not available for showings until 5.6.20.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

3 Bed, 2 bath, + Pocket Study. See below for a more in-depth description of this property.



RATE:

2-Year Lease: $1650/mo

1-Year Lease: $1750/mo



PROMPT, PERSONAL SERVICE AS A TENANT:

- I am the property owner and I manage all of my properties personally.

- I am a Certified Professional Builder with nearly 20 years of building experience.

- I have a vast workforce of trades available to me to quickly handle any repairs or issues.

- You will have the convenience of applying, paying rent, and requesting work orders using your own online tenant portal.



SEE MY OTHER PROPERTIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE:

http://www.JeffClickHomes.com/lease



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

With 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a cool "pocket study" room, this home lives much larger than its 1,600sf price. Great finishes include quartz countertops in the kitchen, where there is also a huge built-in table perfect for any meal from cerial on Saturday mornings, to Sunday evening feasting.



Stained concrete floors throughout, with stone gas log fireplace, and stylish color palette, the home can be as stylish and warm as it can be informal and inviting.



2-Car garage with opener, covered back patio, fully fenced back yard, zoned irrigation system.



NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION:

Conveniently located off of NW 178th & Pennsylvania Ave, it provides instant access to almost everything that NW OKC has to offer.



EDMOND SCHOOLS:

Elementary - Westfield

Middle School - Summit

High School - Santa Fe



No Cats Allowed



