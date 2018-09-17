All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 17605 Black Hawk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
17605 Black Hawk Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

17605 Black Hawk Dr

17605 Black Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17605 Black Hawk Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nearly New, Transitional Style, Close To Everything - NOTE: Not available for showings until 5.6.20.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
3 Bed, 2 bath, + Pocket Study. See below for a more in-depth description of this property.

RATE:
2-Year Lease: $1650/mo
1-Year Lease: $1750/mo

PROMPT, PERSONAL SERVICE AS A TENANT:
- I am the property owner and I manage all of my properties personally.
- I am a Certified Professional Builder with nearly 20 years of building experience.
- I have a vast workforce of trades available to me to quickly handle any repairs or issues.
- You will have the convenience of applying, paying rent, and requesting work orders using your own online tenant portal.

SEE MY OTHER PROPERTIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE:
http://www.JeffClickHomes.com/lease

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
With 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a cool "pocket study" room, this home lives much larger than its 1,600sf price. Great finishes include quartz countertops in the kitchen, where there is also a huge built-in table perfect for any meal from cerial on Saturday mornings, to Sunday evening feasting.

Stained concrete floors throughout, with stone gas log fireplace, and stylish color palette, the home can be as stylish and warm as it can be informal and inviting.

2-Car garage with opener, covered back patio, fully fenced back yard, zoned irrigation system.

NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION:
Conveniently located off of NW 178th & Pennsylvania Ave, it provides instant access to almost everything that NW OKC has to offer.

EDMOND SCHOOLS:
Elementary - Westfield
Middle School - Summit
High School - Santa Fe

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2687079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have any available units?
17605 Black Hawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have?
Some of 17605 Black Hawk Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17605 Black Hawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17605 Black Hawk Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17605 Black Hawk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17605 Black Hawk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17605 Black Hawk Dr does offer parking.
Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17605 Black Hawk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have a pool?
No, 17605 Black Hawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 17605 Black Hawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17605 Black Hawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17605 Black Hawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers