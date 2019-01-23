All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 16704 Doyle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
16704 Doyle Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:38 PM

16704 Doyle Drive

16704 Doyle Dr · (405) 412-2273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16704 Doyle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This true 4 bedroom home boasts a completely open concept living with modern features throughout. Unblocked sight lines make for a smooth transition from living into dining into the L-shaped kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. Wood-look tile runs throughout the whole house for a cohesive look. The master suite is generous in size, with double vanities, spacious shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms with a full bath and double vanities on the adjacent side of the house. The utility is right off the garage with a mud bench for easy access and functionality. The additional room at the front can easily be used as a 5th bedroom or office space. The outdoor covered patio is a great space for entertaining. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16704 Doyle Drive have any available units?
16704 Doyle Drive has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16704 Doyle Drive have?
Some of 16704 Doyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16704 Doyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16704 Doyle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16704 Doyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16704 Doyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16704 Doyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16704 Doyle Drive does offer parking.
Does 16704 Doyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16704 Doyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16704 Doyle Drive have a pool?
No, 16704 Doyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16704 Doyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 16704 Doyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16704 Doyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16704 Doyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16704 Doyle Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity