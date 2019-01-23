16704 Doyle Drive

Amenities

This true 4 bedroom home boasts a completely open concept living with modern features throughout. Unblocked sight lines make for a smooth transition from living into dining into the L-shaped kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. Wood-look tile runs throughout the whole house for a cohesive look. The master suite is generous in size, with double vanities, spacious shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms with a full bath and double vanities on the adjacent side of the house. The utility is right off the garage with a mud bench for easy access and functionality. The additional room at the front can easily be used as a 5th bedroom or office space. The outdoor covered patio is a great space for entertaining. Owner Agent