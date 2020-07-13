All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like Quail Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Quail Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Quail Landing

Open Now until 6pm
14200 N May Ave · (405) 237-5284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$300 Off First Full Month's Rent
logo
Rent Special
$300 off first full month's rent
logo
Rent Special
$300 off first full month
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0114 · Avail. Aug 28

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Aug 24

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 2011 · Avail. Jul 31

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 11

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Sep 3

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 2513 · Avail. Aug 24

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0221 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Landing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
When you select an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, that's part of Quail Landing Apartment Homes, you’ll be conveniently located near awesome shopping, dining and entertainment options. Combine that with a spacious comfortable home and top-notch community amenities, and you understand why Quail Landing is so popular with singles, couples, and families.

As soon as you enter the Quail Landing community, you’ll be impressed by the beautiful Craftsman-style architecture, brick and river-stone exteriors, and meticulously manicured landscaping. We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments so you can choose the floor plan that perfectly fits your unique personality and lifestyle. Home chefs will be inspired by the fully equipped kitchen with honey-maple cabinetry, energy-efficient appliance package, roomy pantry and large pass-through archway. The living room features a cozy fireplace with an elegant mantle, and the sliding glass doors allow in plenty of natural light and flows seamlessl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Landing have any available units?
Quail Landing has 16 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Quail Landing have?
Some of Quail Landing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Landing is offering the following rent specials: $300 Off First Full Month's Rent
Is Quail Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Landing is pet friendly.
Does Quail Landing offer parking?
Yes, Quail Landing offers parking.
Does Quail Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Landing have a pool?
Yes, Quail Landing has a pool.
Does Quail Landing have accessible units?
No, Quail Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Quail Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Quail Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity