Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

When you select an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK, that's part of Quail Landing Apartment Homes, you’ll be conveniently located near awesome shopping, dining and entertainment options. Combine that with a spacious comfortable home and top-notch community amenities, and you understand why Quail Landing is so popular with singles, couples, and families.



As soon as you enter the Quail Landing community, you’ll be impressed by the beautiful Craftsman-style architecture, brick and river-stone exteriors, and meticulously manicured landscaping. We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments so you can choose the floor plan that perfectly fits your unique personality and lifestyle. Home chefs will be inspired by the fully equipped kitchen with honey-maple cabinetry, energy-efficient appliance package, roomy pantry and large pass-through archway. The living room features a cozy fireplace with an elegant mantle, and the sliding glass doors allow in plenty of natural light and flows seamlessl