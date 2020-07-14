All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like Country Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Country Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Country Creek

10300 S Western Ave · (405) 351-6577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0803 · Avail. Aug 5

$559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1510 · Avail. Aug 5

$674

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. Jul 16

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot included in lease; Carports: $20/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Creek have any available units?
Country Creek has 5 units available starting at $559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Creek have?
Some of Country Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Country Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Creek is pet friendly.
Does Country Creek offer parking?
Yes, Country Creek offers parking.
Does Country Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Creek have a pool?
Yes, Country Creek has a pool.
Does Country Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Country Creek has accessible units.
Does Country Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Country Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73012
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity