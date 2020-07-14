Country Creek

Lease Length: 9-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot included in lease; Carports: $20/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.