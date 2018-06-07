All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

628 W. Comanche Street

628 West Comanche Street · (405) 701-3686
Location

628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK 73069
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 628 W. Comanche Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates! This home offers three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, all stainless steel kitchen appliances such as a range, dishwasher, French door refrigerator and high efficiency washer and dryer. The kitchen has been remodeled and includes modern cabinetry and an apron sink. The home has recently been painted with neutral tones and the two skylights in the home add to the modern appeal! The property boasts a large backyard with a storage shed and an extended driveway for additional parking.

The home rents for $1,595.00 a month with a $1,595.00 security deposit. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and an additional pet deposit.

McKinley Elementary
Alcott Middle School
Norman High School

(RLNE2291296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 W. Comanche Street have any available units?
628 W. Comanche Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 W. Comanche Street have?
Some of 628 W. Comanche Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W. Comanche Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 W. Comanche Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W. Comanche Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W. Comanche Street is pet friendly.
Does 628 W. Comanche Street offer parking?
Yes, 628 W. Comanche Street does offer parking.
Does 628 W. Comanche Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 W. Comanche Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W. Comanche Street have a pool?
No, 628 W. Comanche Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 W. Comanche Street have accessible units?
No, 628 W. Comanche Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W. Comanche Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W. Comanche Street has units with dishwashers.
