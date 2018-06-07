628 W. Comanche Street

Amenities

Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates! This home offers three large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, all stainless steel kitchen appliances such as a range, dishwasher, French door refrigerator and high efficiency washer and dryer. The kitchen has been remodeled and includes modern cabinetry and an apron sink. The home has recently been painted with neutral tones and the two skylights in the home add to the modern appeal! The property boasts a large backyard with a storage shed and an extended driveway for additional parking.



The home rents for $1,595.00 a month with a $1,595.00 security deposit. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and an additional pet deposit.



McKinley Elementary

Alcott Middle School

Norman High School



