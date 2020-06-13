Apartment List
OK
/
norman
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

22 Cheap Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1742 Classen Boulevard
1742 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
You may view this unit either by Face Time or on site. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath with adorable kitchen. Recently remodeled with new windows, hardwood floors and new kitchen cabinets. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
518 E Eufaula Avenue
518 E Eufaula St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
450 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. If you are only looking for a one bedroom one bath to fit your needs then the search is over. Close to East Norman or downtown Norman.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1521 Barkley Street
1521 Barkley St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
608 sqft
The apartment is located just a few blocks away from OU.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148
401 12th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed Condo - This great 1 bedroom is located right on 12th Ave SE in Cottonwood condominiums and close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and is just blocks from OU campus.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
524 1/2 University Blvd Apt C
524 1/2 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
1 bed Efficiency on Campus Corner--The Other Place - 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs efficiency. Kitchen comes with fridge and hot plate. (does not come with stove). On-site parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
526 University Blvd
526 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows.
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
801 Cartwright Dr - 4
801 Cartwright Dr, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Come be our neighbor!!! Located in Noble, close to schools, splash pad, and quick access to Norman. 1 Bedroom available soon

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219
124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air.
Results within 10 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$555
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hillcrest
10 Units Available
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
850 sqft
Our leasing office is OPEN effective 5/8/2020 for in-person tours! We are still committed to Social Distancing. Call today to schedule a tour! Planning to visit? Some things you need to know prior to your visit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Parkview
1 Unit Available
4328 S.E. 46th Street, Apt # 105
4328 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
940 sqft
Remodeled unit with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3024 Overland Dr
3024 Overland Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$595
1958 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $816 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $816 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Norman.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

