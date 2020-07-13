Apartment List
/
OK
/
norman
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM

136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 8 at 03:39pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1417 Whipporwill Drive
1417 Whipporwill Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1463 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Norman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
512 Woodsong Available 07/17/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Silk Stocking
1201 North Crawford Avenue
1201 North Crawford Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Norman! - Ideally located near the center of Norman! Just off of Robinson, this 2 bed/1 bath home has easy access to OU, shopping, entertainment and all that Norman has to offer. Available 11 June 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 E Brooks St
1325 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1076 sqft
1325 E Brooks St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! - Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! You Don't Want to Miss This Home!!! Great home near OU campus with nice open concept with wood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Franklin Dr
1625 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1223 sqft
- (RLNE3935405)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Virginia
1712 Virginia St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
970 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Rowena Lane
1520 Rowena Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Lincoln Ave
1411 Lincoln Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
880 sqft
Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Located within walking distance to the OU campus! New AC! Pets are welcome- see below for details.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1915 Rolling Stone Dr
1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1265 sqft
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc. Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 Northcliff
1238 Northcliff Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1188 sqft
- (RLNE4445255)

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $639 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorman 3 BedroomsNorman Accessible ApartmentsNorman Apartments under $600Norman Apartments under $700
    Norman Apartments under $800Norman Apartments with BalconyNorman Apartments with GarageNorman Apartments with GymNorman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorman Apartments with ParkingNorman Apartments with Pool
    Norman Apartments with Washer-DryerNorman Cheap PlacesNorman Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorman Luxury PlacesNorman Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
    Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
    Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
    Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
    Southern Nazarene University