Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK with garage

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1121 E Louisiana
1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
714 Elmwood Drive
714 Elmwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this either with Face Time or on site. LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!. A bike ride away from the University of Oklahoma. Easy access to Hwy 9. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2157 sqft
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1608 Franklin Drive
1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1226 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
428 Elmcrest Drive
428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1392 sqft
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1004 West Robinson Street
1004 West Robinson Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1117 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting mid June! Don't miss out on this home with easy access to major highways. It includes all kitchen appliances with refrigerator.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
715 36th Avenue Northwest
715 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1725 sqft
This spacious 3 bed 3 full bath townhome is ready for move-in located in one of West Normans most desired communities! Property backs up to a beautiful greenbelt so relax and enjoy amazing views of nature! This home has been completely remodeled and

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3236 Northwest Boulevard
3236 Northwest Blvd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1504 sqft
This spacious townhouse is located in Norman's desirable West Side with quick access to everything Norman has to offer. This location puts you just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment as well as quick, easy access to I-35.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 Baycharter St
1601 Baycharter Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1636 sqft
1601 Baycharter St Available 07/24/20 Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Pets: No Refrigerator: No Washer and Dryer: No; Has Connections Fenced Yard: Yes (RLNE2889298)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1811 sqft
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Briarcreek Ave.
1603 Briarcreek, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1690 sqft
1603 Briarcreek Ave. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home just 1.5 miles from OU!! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two car garage located just 1.5 miles from The University of Oklahoma.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunrise Street
1612 Sunrise Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
1612 Sunrise Street Available 07/08/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Convenient location. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. - Nice three bedroom two bath home with 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2167 Houston Avenue
2167 Houston Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
2167 Houston Avenue Available 07/15/20 Very nice townhome with 2 Master suites and a study or a 3rd bdrm. 3 Baths. Close to OU. 2 car garage. Available MId-July.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
4011 Sam Gordon Available 07/01/20 Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant. 4th room is a garage conversion with its own bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norman, OK

Norman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

