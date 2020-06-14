Apartment List
/
OK
/
norman
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:24 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
4011 Sam Gordon Available 07/01/20 Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1121 E Louisiana
1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1742 Classen Boulevard
1742 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
You may view this unit either by Face Time or on site. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath with adorable kitchen. Recently remodeled with new windows, hardwood floors and new kitchen cabinets. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
University
1 Unit Available
408 Chautauqua Avenue
408 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in a fourplex. Just 2 blocks from OU campus and a short walk to Midway Market or the Library. Has recently been remodeled with hardwood floors and stainless steal appliances. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
428 Elmcrest Drive
428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1392 sqft
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
840 sqft
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant. 4th room is a garage conversion with its own bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1009 Classen
1009 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2050 sqft
1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
727 E. Brooks Street
727 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1022 sqft
727 E.
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
City Guide for Norman, OK

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman boasts generally pleasant weather, a thriving arts community and one of the lowest costs of living in the country. Median rent here is $700, and most will tell you they don’t pay more than $500. If making your friends in urban housing markets fall into spastic fits of financial jealousy is your thing, Norman is a good place to go. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Norman, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorman 3 BedroomsNorman Accessible ApartmentsNorman Apartments under $600Norman Apartments under $700
Norman Apartments under $800Norman Apartments with BalconyNorman Apartments with GarageNorman Apartments with GymNorman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorman Apartments with ParkingNorman Apartments with Pool
Norman Apartments with Washer-DryerNorman Cheap PlacesNorman Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorman Furnished ApartmentsNorman Luxury PlacesNorman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University