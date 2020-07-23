/
/
cleveland county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
128 Apartments for rent in Cleveland County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
46 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$824
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$984
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
4 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1084 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
2 Bedrooms
$669
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:03 PM
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$689
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
8 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$655
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 10 at 10:12 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
521 Fleetwood Drive
521 Fleetwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
Available after August 5th. Nice home 1.5 miles from OU. Central heat and air, hardwood flooring throughout, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized fenced yard and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. One car garage. NO Pets allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14304 S Brent Drive
14304 South Brent Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Moore School District! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace * Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included * Indoor
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2208 NE 10th Street
2208 Northeast 10th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
STORM SHELTER! MOORE SCHOOLS! UPDATED STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES! Come tour this wonderful home to see so many beautiful upgrades and amenities. This split floor plan has no wasted space.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1424 SW 23rd Street
1424 Southwest 23rd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1692 sqft
Great home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, spacious fenced yard. Bonus room upstairs. Excellent location- don't miss this one! Large family room, full bedroom and bathroom suite upstairs- excellent floorplan!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cleveland County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Edmond, and Midwest City have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKLawton, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKArdmore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK