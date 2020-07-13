43 Apartments under $800 for rent in Norman, OK

Apartment List
9 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
3 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.

101 Crestland Dr
101 Crestland Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$745
1100 sqft
Alameda Estates - Property Id: 164787 Beautiful property in a peaceful surrounding atmosphere with friendly resident's.

1721 E. Lindsey Apt. 2
1721 E Lindsey St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
1 bedroom condo close to OU!! POOL VIEW!! - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is in the Highland Park Condominium complex. It backs up to the pool area and includes the range, refrigerator and dishwasher. On-site laundry facility. (RLNE5541663)

826 Russell Circle
826 Russell Cir, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Location Location Location. Easy access to University of Oklahoma, East Norman and Hwy 9. We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Photos do not reflect new flooring and new granite countertops that will be installed in June.

University
408 Chautauqua Avenue
408 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in a fourplex. Just 2 blocks from OU campus and a short walk to Midway Market or the Library. Has recently been remodeled with hardwood floors and stainless steal appliances. Pets are not allowed.

1238 Northcliff
1238 Northcliff Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1188 sqft
- (RLNE4445255)

4310 Willowpoint Dr
4310 Willowpoint Dr, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
4310 Willowpoint Dr Available 08/17/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman! - Spacious and Newly remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman. Kitchen comes with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area. Washer/dryer hook-ups.

Alameda Pointe
2021 East Alameda Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
840 sqft
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.

2337 Heatherfield
2337 Heatherfield Lane, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Rent Special 2337 Heatherfield--Norman - Rent Special! 1/2 month free on a 12 month lease and 1 month free on a 24 month lease. A two bedroom, one bathroom Townhome unit with approximately 985 square feet.

907 Drake Drive - 1
907 Drake Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
680 sqft
Come lease this townhome! 1 bed-1 bath Close to OU campus and restaurants. Great location! Water/ landscaping included in rent price. Call or text for more information.

1325 Eastgate Drive
1325 Eastgate Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1332 sqft
Lots of space for this 2 bedroom duplex! New carpet to be installed upon move in!
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$764
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!

801 Cartwright Dr - 4
801 Cartwright Dr, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Come be our neighbor!!! Located in Noble, close to schools, splash pad, and quick access to Norman. 1 Bedroom available soon
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $639 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

