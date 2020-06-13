/
shawnee
9 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, OK📍
1216 N. Pesotum
1216 North Pesotum Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1136 sqft
908 Buck Dr.
908 Buck Drive, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
966 sqft
420 N. Florence
420 North Florence Street, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1136 sqft
Charming Home With All Bills Paid - Charming two bedroom two bathroom home with wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Spacious fenced yard. Stove, dishwasher are provided. Washer dryer hook ups in one of the two bathrooms.
2000 N Broadway Ave
2000 North Broadway Street, Shawnee, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
This is a small home for a single. It's been completely remodeled and is furnished with all bills paid. It has all the amenities of a nice home. It is behind the owners home and has some restrictions. It is very safe and is in beautiful setting.
1120 Adeline
1120 Adeline, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1707 sqft
1701 Donald Dr
1701 Donald Dr, Pottawatomie County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1177 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Best quality leased living in Shawnee. Utilities can be included in rent amount totaling $1,450 monthly. 1 year lease. Located near OBU, St. Anthony's hospital and abundant retail on Kickapoo St.
423 W. Washington
423 West Washington Street, Tecumseh, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed, 1 Bath Home - 2 bed, 1 bath. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. 3window units, and panel ray heat. All Wood and Laminate floors.Metal Roof. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE4772736)
9100 Hollow Rd.
9100 Hollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1216 sqft
SWEET COUNTRY LIVING! 3 Bed 2 Bath in Newalla! FULLY REMODELED! - This cute 3 bed 2 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to having the feel of county living without the long commute! Home is on 1 acre but just a few miles west of I-40 and only 30
2133 School St
2133 School Street, Harrah, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1326 sqft
Harrah! Small Town Living! Storm Shelter! - 3 beds 1 1/2 baths Large kitchen Cooktop Separate Oven Dishwasher Lots of counter space 2 living areas (1) with a fireplace Garage with opener Patio STORM SHELTER (RLNE3993263)
17252 Hickory Trail
17252 Hickory Trl, Cleveland County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2204 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Shawnee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Shawnee area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shawnee from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.