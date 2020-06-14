30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
14 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
-
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148
401 12th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
756 sqft
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed Condo - This great 1 bedroom is located right on 12th Ave SE in Cottonwood condominiums and close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and is just blocks from OU campus.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University
1 Unit Available
526 University Blvd
526 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
518 E Eufaula Avenue
518 E Eufaula St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
450 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. If you are only looking for a one bedroom one bath to fit your needs then the search is over. Close to East Norman or downtown Norman.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1742 Classen Boulevard
1742 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
You may view this unit either by Face Time or on site. Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath with adorable kitchen. Recently remodeled with new windows, hardwood floors and new kitchen cabinets. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
University
1 Unit Available
408 Chautauqua Avenue
408 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in a fourplex. Just 2 blocks from OU campus and a short walk to Midway Market or the Library. Has recently been remodeled with hardwood floors and stainless steal appliances. Pets are not allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
355 48th Avenue Northwest
355 48th Ave NW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
Nestled between Brookhaven and Cambridges premier neighborhoods, minutes from I-35 and Highway 9, Savannah Ridge allows you to explore the possibilities city living has to offer while providing all the familiar comforts of home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Barkley Street
1521 Barkley St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
608 sqft
The apartment is located just a few blocks away from OU.
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219
124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
780 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air.
Results within 10 miles of Norman
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
732 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $816 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $816 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Norman.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

