27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Justin Dr.
210 Justin Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
210 Justin Dr. Available 07/10/20 Available JULY 2020 Adorable 2 bed Townhouse for Lease - Availabe to tour after July 1st this well kept 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Chautauqua Ave#152
3000 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom....Waiting for you to make it Home! - (RLNE2294250)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
523 E Main Street
523 East Main Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This property can be shown with Face Time or on site. Within walking distance of downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Recently remodeled unit with a cute kitchen with beautiful cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
516 E Eufaula Street
516 East Eufaula Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This property can either be shown with Face Time or on site. A very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, electric cook stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
826 Russell Circle
826 Russell Cir, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Location Location Location. Easy access to University of Oklahoma, East Norman and Hwy 9. We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Photos do not reflect new flooring and new granite countertops that will be installed in June.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
208 Thompson Drive
208 Thompson Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
982 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" This home can be viewed with Face Time or can meet on site. A very cute 2 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Close to several amenities, including University of Oklahoma, restaurants, shopping and I-35.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1618 Surrey Dr
1618 Surrey Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
- (RLNE5111098)
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
6 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$804
1057 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Results within 10 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
CEENA
11 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $816 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $816 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Norman.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

