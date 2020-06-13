143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
3 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
61 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1110 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Larsh - Miller
1 Unit Available
301 Keith Street
301 Keith Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
Charming home in established neighborhood just north of OU campus. Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living, formal dining, enclosed porch, fenced yard on corner lot! Refrigerator, microwave, cook stove included! Washer and dryer connections.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1121 E Louisiana
1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
500 Shawnee Street
500 Shawnee Street, Norman, OK
Home available on June 15, 2020. The property has a washer and dryer in the home for tenant use but if the washer and/or dryer break during the lease period, the owner will NOT repair or replace. All utilities are tenants responsibility. NO PETS.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4216 Osprey Drive
4216 Osprey Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great Home just a couple miles from Campus with a neighborhood park! Easy Access to all areas of Norman -- 3 Bed/2 Bath -- Availability Immediately. Small Pets are negotiable with Pet Deposit. Call for details or a showing!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1608 Franklin Drive
1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1226 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
714 Elmwood Drive
714 Elmwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this either with Face Time or on site. LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!. A bike ride away from the University of Oklahoma. Easy access to Hwy 9. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1807 Beverly Hills Drive
1807 Beverly Hills Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1274 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This home can be shown either with Face Time or on site. If you want a convenient location to I-35, University of Oklahoma or Hwy 9 this home will work.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4101 Drawbridge Lane
4101 Drawbridge Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1873 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or can meet you on site. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the west side of Norman with easy access to I-35. Living room has a corner fireplace with a beautiful bookcase.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
428 Elmcrest Drive
428 Elmcrest Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1392 sqft
Welcome to 428 Elmcrest! This home features a spacious three bedroom, two full baths, and a two car garage with an in-ground storm shelter.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3921 Brownwood Lane
3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1716 Jackson Drive
1716 Jackson Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1256 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Jackson Drive in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1209 BRIAR PATCH Way
1209 Briar Patch Way, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 BEDRM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR RENTAL IS VERY CLEAN AND HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED, HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STORM SHELTER, THESE APPLS ARE IN HOME, REFRIDGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3837 Ives Way
3837 Ives Way, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1720 sqft
Location, Location, Location, this patio home is located just west of I-35 and walking distance to restaurants, bars and shopping! Large cul de sac lot. Master bedroom down, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
309 Willow Branch Road
309 Willow Branch Road, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 309 Willow Branch Road in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1004 West Robinson Street
1004 West Robinson Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1117 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting mid June! Don't miss out on this home with easy access to major highways. It includes all kitchen appliances with refrigerator.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1417 Whipporwill Drive
1417 Whipporwill Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1463 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Norman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
715 36th Avenue Northwest
715 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1725 sqft
This spacious 3 bed 3 full bath townhome is ready for move-in located in one of West Normans most desired communities! Property backs up to a beautiful greenbelt so relax and enjoy amazing views of nature! This home has been completely remodeled and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3236 Northwest Boulevard
3236 Northwest Blvd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1504 sqft
This spacious townhouse is located in Norman's desirable West Side with quick access to everything Norman has to offer. This location puts you just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment as well as quick, easy access to I-35.

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $816 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $816 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Norman.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

