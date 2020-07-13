Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK with pool

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 8 at 03:39pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
512 Woodsong Available 07/17/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1721 E. Lindsey Apt. 2
1721 E Lindsey St, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
1 bedroom condo close to OU!! POOL VIEW!! - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is in the Highland Park Condominium complex. It backs up to the pool area and includes the range, refrigerator and dishwasher. On-site laundry facility. (RLNE5541663)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2711 N Bishops Drive
2711 Bishops Dr, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home awaits you! Soaring ceilings with a spacious kitchen. It is equipped with all new energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including smooth top electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3921 Brownwood Lane
3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
840 sqft
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2805 Brompton Dr.
2805 Brompton Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1484 sqft
Spring Into This West Norman Beauty with 1/2 Off the First Months Rent! - This spacious Berkley 2 bed 1.5 bath is ready to be called home! Beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a wet bar are only the start of the amenities in this one.
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$764
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Ridgeway Dr
1320 Ridgeway Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1347 sqft
1320 Ridgeway Dr Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! - Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! This cozy home is defined by its modern beauty with lots of attention to detail in this one!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3108 Southwest 121st Street
3108 Southwest 121st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1662 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Southeast 11th Street
2508 Southeast 11th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,520
1730 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$632
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $639 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

