Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,040
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated July 8 at 03:39pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1101 E Lindsey St.
1101 East Lindsey Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1023 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO CAMPUS IN NORMAN !! - This 2 bed, 1 bath home features the following: Carpet Tile Stove Dishwasher Fridge Washer Dryer Covered Parking Quick Access to OU Campus .........................

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 23rd Ave NE
416 23rd Avenue Northeast, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
416 23rd Ave NE Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available 15 July. - Nice home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has smooth top range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Lincoln Ave
1411 Lincoln Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
880 sqft
1411 Lincoln Ave Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
709 Reed Ave
709 Reed Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
709 Reed Ave Available 07/20/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in Norman - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage large fenced yard with mature landscaping small dogs only, $500.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Lindale Ave
1321 Lindale Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1465 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom Home with Wood Floors located close to Campus!! ALL Appliances Included! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage located on a corner lot in central Norman close to campus! Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Call for More

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University
471 Elm Street
471 Elm Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
976 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for a cute, quaint home within walking distance of University of Oklahoma and Campus Corner then check this one out.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Original Townsite
630 East Comanche Street
630 East Comanche Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
668 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Ravishing remodeled kitchen and new floors! Even comes with a stackable washer and dryer with this property! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1108 E Boyd St.
1108 East Boyd Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME MINUTES FROM CAMPUS IN NORMAN !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Ceiling Fans Central Heating/Air Laundry Room Fridge Dishwasher Stove Washer Dryer Fenced Backyard Dining Room 2 Car Garage ......................

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
613 Summit Crest Ln
613 Summit Crest Ln, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1701 sqft
613 Summit Crest Ln Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in Great Location in Norman!!! - Beautiful Home in Great Location in Norman!!! This home has been well cared for and too many amenities to name them all! With an open floor plan, Vaulted
Results within 5 miles of Norman

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Ridgeway Dr
1320 Ridgeway Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1347 sqft
1320 Ridgeway Dr Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! - Gorgeous Home with Storm Cellar, Workshop & Fenced Yard!!! This cozy home is defined by its modern beauty with lots of attention to detail in this one!

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Gale Avenue
1104 Gale, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1205 SW 22nd Street
1205 Southwest 22nd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN.

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Southeast 11th Street
2508 Southeast 11th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,520
1730 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood close to parks. Neighborhood has a pool and playground. Beautiful open kitchen with pantry storage and dining area. Spacious backyard is great for any kids to run around in or for entertaining.

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $639 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

