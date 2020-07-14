Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Pointe.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life here at Hampton Woods. Enjoy peace of mind as your cares wash away into our cascading brooks. Watch the sun set behind a grand old oak tree from the poolside sundeck. This is your private getaway where luxury meets value. Not far from the University of Oklahoma, Hampton Woods is conveniently located in the heart of Norman. Stop by today to visit your new home at Hampton Woods. With community amenities like our 24-hour gym and clubhouse, Hampton Woods is the perfect place to socialize with friends and unwind after class.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Forest Pointe have any available units?
Forest Pointe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $559 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $629. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Pointe have?
Some of Forest Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Forest Pointe offer parking?
No, Forest Pointe does not offer parking.
Does Forest Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Pointe have a pool?
No, Forest Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Forest Pointe have accessible units?
No, Forest Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Forest Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.