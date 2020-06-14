Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norman renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
$
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
$
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
2400 W. Brooks Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73069
2400 West Brooks Street, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
840 sqft
This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom has an extra large living area leading into an open dining area and fully equipped kitchen. The master bedroom is 13.
Results within 5 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Results within 10 miles of Norman
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$560
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$870
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1276 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style
City Guide for Norman, OK

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman boasts generally pleasant weather, a thriving arts community and one of the lowest costs of living in the country. Median rent here is $700, and most will tell you they don’t pay more than $500. If making your friends in urban housing markets fall into spastic fits of financial jealousy is your thing, Norman is a good place to go. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Norman, OK

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norman renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

