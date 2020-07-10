Apartment List
/
OK
/
norman
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

125 Luxury Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,040
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
62 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2403 W Main Street
2403 West Main Street, Norman, OK
Studio
$3,000
1250 sqft
This location and visibility of this property is superb!

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1101 E Lindsey St.
1101 East Lindsey Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1023 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO CAMPUS IN NORMAN !! - This 2 bed, 1 bath home features the following: Carpet Tile Stove Dishwasher Fridge Washer Dryer Covered Parking Quick Access to OU Campus .........................

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1731 Concord Drive
1731 Concord Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1552 sqft
1731 Concord Drive Available 08/05/20 Conveniently located near OU, Highway 9, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
512 Woodsong Available 07/17/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1325 E Brooks St
1325 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1076 sqft
1325 E Brooks St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! - Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! You Don't Want to Miss This Home!!! Great home near OU campus with nice open concept with wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3313 Greenwood Dr.
3313 Greenwood Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2140 sqft
3313 Greenwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Great fully furnished home on the west side of Norman. $1850 month to month or long term leases available. Property will be available starting August 1st. (RLNE4529365)

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
416 23rd Ave NE
416 23rd Avenue Northeast, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
416 23rd Ave NE Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available 15 July. - Nice home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has smooth top range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
421 S. Flood Ave
421 South Flood Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1592 sqft
July 2020 Move-in Special on This Unique Campus Property! - Move-in during the month of July and we'll waive your prorate!! Great location and beautiful yard! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is directly across the street from Lions Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Franklin Dr
1625 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1223 sqft
- (RLNE3935405)

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
909 Shadowlake Road
909 Shadowlake Road, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1531 sqft
3BD/2BA in NE Norman! - Stainless steel appliances. Open living/kitchen. New flooring in 2017. No pets. Schools: Eisenhower Elementary, Longfellow Middle, NNHS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2711 N Bishops Drive
2711 Bishops Dr, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home awaits you! Soaring ceilings with a spacious kitchen. It is equipped with all new energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including smooth top electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Whipporwill Drive
1417 Whipporwill Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1463 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Norman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3921 Brownwood Lane
3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1784 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Rolling Stone Dr
1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1265 sqft
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc. Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
709 Reed Ave
709 Reed Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
709 Reed Ave Available 07/20/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in Norman - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage large fenced yard with mature landscaping small dogs only, $500.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
714 Elmwood Drive
714 Elmwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this either with Face Time or on site. LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!. A bike ride away from the University of Oklahoma. Easy access to Hwy 9. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Rangeline Road
1500 Rangeline Road, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1454 sqft
1500 Rangeline Road Available 08/05/20 Conveniently located off NE 12th Street (Sooner Road) - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and a fully fenced yard. Blinds through out the home. Garage door opener.

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $639 for a one-bedroom apartment and $818 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $818 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorman 3 BedroomsNorman Accessible ApartmentsNorman Apartments under $600Norman Apartments under $700
    Norman Apartments under $800Norman Apartments with BalconyNorman Apartments with GarageNorman Apartments with GymNorman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorman Apartments with ParkingNorman Apartments with Pool
    Norman Apartments with Washer-DryerNorman Cheap PlacesNorman Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorman Furnished ApartmentsNorman Luxury PlacesNorman Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
    Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
    Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
    Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
    Southern Nazarene University