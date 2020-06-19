All apartments in Norman
620 Rosedale Dr

620 Rosedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK 73069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.

Pets- Yes ($25 additional per month for pets)
Refrigerator- Yes
Washer/Dryer- No
Fenced yard-

Jackson Elementary
Alcott Middle School
Norman High School

*Per our policy we can only hold a property for a MAX of 2 weeks with a $500 hold that is paid at time of application*

(RLNE5757427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Rosedale Dr have any available units?
620 Rosedale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Rosedale Dr have?
Some of 620 Rosedale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Rosedale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
620 Rosedale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Rosedale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Rosedale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 620 Rosedale Dr offer parking?
No, 620 Rosedale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 620 Rosedale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Rosedale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Rosedale Dr have a pool?
No, 620 Rosedale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 620 Rosedale Dr have accessible units?
No, 620 Rosedale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Rosedale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Rosedale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
