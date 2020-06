Amenities

First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted. Large kitchen with the backdoor entrance, extra room could be used for storage, pantry, or closet.

Unit is heated with electric baseboards. Off street parking available. $35 application online application fee is required. Professionally managed.