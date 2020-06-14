14 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with gym
Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.
When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Akron renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.