/
/
/
merriman valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
99 Apartments for rent in Merriman Valley, Akron, OH
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
Results within 1 mile of Merriman Valley
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
42 East Tallmadge Ave
42 East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 East Tallmadge Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 Mount View Ave
64 Mount View Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful Duplex located in Highland Square! Top unit open for rent. 3 bed 1 bath. Serious inquirers please contact Mike. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867451)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
596 Frederick Ave
596 Frederick Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 596 Frederick Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
1 of 15
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$850
1795 sqft
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
847 Carlysle St
847 Carlysle Street, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$849
1389 sqft
- Welcome to 847 Carlysle St! Featuring 4 bedrooms, one full bath on second level, very spacious open floor plan, brand new flooring throughout, freshly painted, full clean basement with laundry hookups, inviting front porch, large shaded back yard
Results within 5 miles of Merriman Valley
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
112 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
543 Eastland Ave Unit B
543 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy two bedroom unit near the University of Akron - Property Id: 95905 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95905 Property Id 95905 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926538)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHFairlawn, OHHudson, OHWadsworth, OHMacedonia, OHGreen, OHTwinsburg, OH