3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1380 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1617 Osage Avenue
1617 Osage Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
Goodyear Heights Home. Nice and quiet 3 bed 1 bath Cape Cod style home with kitchen appliances. Basement adds extra space. This is a warm and cozy home on a great street. WE DO NOT PUT OUR HOMES ON CRAIGSLIST! Please apply at www.dalrentals.
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1913 Pilgrim St.
1913 Pilgrim Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1269 sqft
Newly updated property for lease - 3bed, 1 bath, 2car garage, central air (RLNE5845971)
West Akron
1 Unit Available
1163 Packard Dr
1163 Packard Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.
South Akron
1 Unit Available
1106 Brown St
1106 Brown Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$719
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5703442)
University Park
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
527 527 Treeside Dr
527 Treesite Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated three bedroom apartment on Treeside Drive! This second floor apartment features new carpet and fresh paint throughout, basement access with laundry hookups, a private half-bath connected to the master bedroom, kitchen appliances,
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
1119 Mcintosh Ave
1119 Mcintosh Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1064 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom second Floor apartment with Water / sewer / trash Included. Tenant will be responsible for Gas and Electric. All applications are online, $35 application fee per adult applicant.
University Park
1 Unit Available
370 Danville Ct
370 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
University Park
1 Unit Available
369 Danville Ct
369 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 369 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university.
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,
University Park
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Akron
1 Unit Available
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.
North Hill
1 Unit Available
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.
West Akron
1 Unit Available
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
