Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Redwood Akron

1738 Northampton Rd · (833) 209-2415
Location

1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH 44313
Merriman Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom-1

$972

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom-2

$1,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms-1

$1,151

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Akron.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Akron, you'll be thrilled to call it home.Live smarter and experience apartment living the way it should be- comfortable, convenient and maintenance free! We are available for leasing 24/7!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Akron have any available units?
Redwood Akron offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $972. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Akron have?
Some of Redwood Akron's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Akron currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Akron is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Akron pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Akron is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Akron offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Akron offers parking.
Does Redwood Akron have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Akron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Akron have a pool?
No, Redwood Akron does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Akron have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Akron has accessible units.
Does Redwood Akron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Akron has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Akron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Akron has units with air conditioning.
