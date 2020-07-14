Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly accessible cc payments e-payments

Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Akron, you'll be thrilled to call it home.Live smarter and experience apartment living the way it should be- comfortable, convenient and maintenance free! We are available for leasing 24/7!