1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Ellet
1 Unit Available
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
797 E Market St
797 East Market Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
797 Residence - Property Id: 287263 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287263 Property Id 287263 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808029)
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
276 Merriman Rd
276 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
1226 sqft
276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805 One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square.
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1567 - Pelican SPECIAL $925
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
628 Eastland Ave
628 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Spacious one bedroom apartment on the first floor! All utilities included for the first year! Walk into the open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen equipped with both refrigerator and stove and a living area with updated vinyl flooring.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
769 West Exchange St
769 West Exchange Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment located on West Exchange Street! This first floor unit features hardwood floors throughout its unique layout, a private side entrance, basement access, laundry hookups, and all utilities are paid by the landlord.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
1105 2nd Avenue - 31
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$565
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
University Park
1 Unit Available
685 Sherman Street - 12
685 Sherman St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 685 Sherman Street - 12 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
University Park
1 Unit Available
685 Sherman Street - 2
685 Sherman Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 685 Sherman Street - 2 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
830 Jenkins Blvd South
830 Jenkins Boulevard South, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Mid-Century modern 1 bed/1 bath apartment; raised ranch duplex in Firestone Park (east). $625/month tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Akron
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
