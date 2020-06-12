/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Akron, OH
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
972 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Chapel Hill
107 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
2865 Chamberlain Rd
2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
11 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
42 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1040 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
New lofts located in the newest building off the Tallmadge Circle. Spacious floorplan with two master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Luxury design with these top floor penthouse units.
26 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1081 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
11 Units Available
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
