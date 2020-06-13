53 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with balcony
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 2
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 35
1 of 13
1 of 8
Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.
When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Akron renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.