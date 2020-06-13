Apartment List
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
43-45 Cotter Ave
43 Cotter Ave, Akron, OH
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious efficiency apartment, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This first floor efficiency has two large rooms and full kitchen, included are tons of storage areas in the apartment. Apartment décor neutral in color with some old school charm.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Akron
1 Unit Available
294 Nicholas Ct
294 Nicholas Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Spacious large garden style apartments set up like townhomes. Each unit has large covered front porch, spacious living and dining area, kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Two large bedrooms upstairs. Full bath is on second level.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
University Park
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,080
1373 sqft
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1390 North Howard-8B
1390 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Step into the charm of this beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Akron. Two large bedrooms has lots of closet space. The fully equipped kitchen is just perfect for the amateur chef. The ceilings are light-colored hardwood plank with rich, dark beams.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.
Results within 1 mile of Akron
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2737 Arenac Rd
2737 Arenac Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great ranch in Copley fairlawn schools 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. First floor laundry 2 Car garage underneath. Walk out lower level with family room. Quiet street and sidewalks walking distance to parks and school.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
309 Kenridge Road
309 Kenridge Rd, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Close to major highways and shopping centers. Great school district in Fairlawn. Fully Redone townhouse apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Winchester Rd-204
207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
900 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you.
City Guide for Akron, OH

Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.

When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Akron, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Akron renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

